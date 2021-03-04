Albany felon charged with possessing a firearm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 61-year-old Albany man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon. The complaint alleges Kevin Weems was found in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun.

Law enforcement officers say they found the weapon hidden in a boot while executing a search warrant at Weems’ residence.

The 61-year-old was arraigned on Wednesday and was ordered detained pending a hearing scheduled for March 8, 2021.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a maximum three-year term of supervised release.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Albany Police Department, Colonie Police Department and Bethlehem Police Department.