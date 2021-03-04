Albany felon charged with possessing a firearm

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 61-year-old Albany man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon. The complaint alleges Kevin Weems was found in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun.

Law enforcement officers say they found the weapon hidden in a boot while executing a search warrant at Weems’ residence.

The 61-year-old was arraigned on Wednesday and was ordered detained pending a hearing scheduled for March 8, 2021.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a maximum three-year term of supervised release.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Albany Police Department, Colonie Police Department and Bethlehem Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box