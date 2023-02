ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Charles E. Williams, 34, was arraigned on the indictment of possessing a firearm. Williams is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

The indictment alleged that Williams had a Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver on November 18, 2021. If found guilty, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and post-release supervision of up to 3 years. Williams is being detained pending trial.