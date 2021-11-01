Albany FD: St. Joseph’s Church under investigation after fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Fire Department confirmed to NEWS10 that there was a fire at the St. Joseph’s Church in Albany last night.

On October 31, at around 9:57 p.m., the Albany Fire Department received a fire call for the St. Joseph’s Church. When AFD arrived at the scene they were able to control the fire by 10:06 p.m.

The Church is believed to be abandoned. The fire is under investigation and fire investigators are meeting with the Albany Police Department later this afternoon.

No one was injured and EMS did treat one person at the scene but it was for a call unrelated to the fire.

