Albany FBI warns public of phone scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany office of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning the public of a telephone scam involving the impersonation of an agent from their office. The Albany FBI says the scammers are contacting people and saying they need to pay a fee to avoid arrest.

They say the scammers spoofed Albany office main office number (518-465-7551).

The Albany FBI released a statement saying the FBI would never solicit money or personal information over the phone or anywhere else. The FBI asks that if you are contacted. do not send money. Instead, call their office and a case agent will investigate.