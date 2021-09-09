Albany FBI warns public of phone scam

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Scam alert

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany office of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning the public of a telephone scam involving the impersonation of an agent from their office. The Albany FBI says the scammers are contacting people and saying they need to pay a fee to avoid arrest.

They say the scammers spoofed Albany office main office number (518-465-7551).

The Albany FBI released a statement saying the FBI would never solicit money or personal information over the phone or anywhere else. The FBI asks that if you are contacted. do not send money. Instead, call their office and a case agent will investigate.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19