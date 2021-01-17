Albany FBI arrests Capital Region man for involvement in Capitol riot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany FBI arrested Brandon Fellows, 26, of Schenectady following his reported involvement in last week’s Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

The following statement was issued regarding his arrest:

SAC Relford’s statement on last night’s arrest of Brandon Fellows for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building: pic.twitter.com/rLgAHw8r3R — FBI Albany (@FBIAlbany) January 17, 2021

Fellows has been charged with the following:

Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct

This is a developing story. Additional information will be made available as it is released.