ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany FBI arrested Brandon Fellows, 26, of Schenectady following his reported involvement in last week’s Capitol riot in Washington D.C.
The following statement was issued regarding his arrest:
SAC Relford’s statement on last night’s arrest of Brandon Fellows for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building: pic.twitter.com/rLgAHw8r3R— FBI Albany (@FBIAlbany) January 17, 2021
Fellows has been charged with the following:
- Restricted Building or Grounds
- Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct
This is a developing story. Additional information will be made available as it is released.
LATEST STORIES
- Chocolate recalled after plastic found in products
- The most — and least — affordable neighborhoods in the U.S., according to Trulia
- Albany FBI arrests Capital Region man for involvement in Capitol riot
- Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity following QB’s injury
- 1/17/2020: Another cool and breezy one, more light snow ahead