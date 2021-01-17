Albany FBI arrests Capital Region man for involvement in Capitol riot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany FBI arrested Brandon Fellows, 26, of Schenectady following his reported involvement in last week’s Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

The following statement was issued regarding his arrest:

Fellows has been charged with the following:

  • Restricted Building or Grounds 
  • Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct

This is a developing story. Additional information will be made available as it is released.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report