Washington Park Farmer’s Market opens in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The launch of the brand new Washington Park Farmer’s Market happens today August 3rd.

The event features yoga by Lark St. at 9 a.m. followed by the new farmer’s market at 10 a.m. Visitors will be able to get a taste of local farmer’s produce, mom and pop businesses, as well as general healthy living in the Capitol Region.

The farmer’s market is located at the Knoxstreet Mall in Washington Park. The market will take place every Saturdaya in August and September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

