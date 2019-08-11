Albany Empire says local fan base is “tremendous”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re just one more day away from Arena Bowl 32 at the Times Union Center, where the Albany Empire will take on the Philadelphia Soul.

The home team’s chief operating officer told News10 that the fans are a huge part of what makes arena football so special.

“Our fanbase has been tremendous. We lead the league in attendance,” George Manias told News10, “we have teams in Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, some major cities out there. For us, it’s been an honor to bring something like this to Albany.”

Co-owner of the Philadelphia Soul, Ron Jaworski, agrees that the Capital City fans are key to making this an excellent final game location.

“Albany is a premiere arena football league market. I wish I could say I envisioned this happening this quick but I didn’t,” Jaworski told News10. “I knew eventually it would happen here in Albany because it’s a great city with great football fans.”

Albany Empire wide receiver Malachi Jones is pumped to see the Times Union center packed tomorrow.

“The thing’s going to be sold out man. I can’t wait for it. This is what you want to do. This is what you live for,” Jones told News10, “arena football environment…. 14,000 sold out, and you couldn’t ask for a better place to play, especially in Albany,”