ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department announced Tuesday that there will be emergency no parking restrictions on both March 18 and March 19. Vehicles in violation of the bans are subject to ticketing or tow.

From 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 18 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, parking will be restricted on the east side of Lodge Street just east of State Street.

On Saturday, March 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Irving Street near 14 Irving Street.

From 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 142 Chestnut Street.

The Lodge Street parking restrictions will be put in place for a bus. The sides of Irving Street will close for a move, and according to police, parking will be restricted on Chestnut Street for a dumpster.