Albany Emeralds looking for all the hype

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Emeralds are all about the hype and if you think you can bring it, this is your chance to do so.

They were rebranded and formed again by Albany Empresses, who were the dance team for the Albany Empire. After the fallout of the Empire and Arena Football League, they brought their hype from the turf to the court.

They’re an exciting and talented group, giving The Albany Patroons some extra help and life from the sidelines this season. As they continue to fill their roster, the Emeralds will be hosting an open tryout on Sunday, December 15 at the Washington Armory in Albany beginning at 2p.m.