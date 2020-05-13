Video Updates from Officials

Albany Elks make donation to Ronald McDonald House

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Elks Logde #49 donated $2,000 to the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region on Monday.

They donated to the local Ronald McDonald House for their continuing efforts to supply families with sick children with food delivery from local restaurants.

The Albany Elks said they believe they conduct important work with families experiencing a very serious health crisis.

