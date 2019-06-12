Albany Dutchmen catcher makes college world series appearance

Albany, N.Y. (News10) — Albany Dutchmen catcher, Ben Metzinger shared his excitement about attending the College World Series, Wednesday afternoon.

He said, ”Yesterday, I was at my host families little league game, and I was getting calls from both coaches and I answered, and he was just like man, we need you in Omaha.”

Metzinger is a Sophomore on the Louisville Cardinal baseball team and was sure he wasn’t going to the CWS, after the Cardinals clinched their spot last Saturday, but things have changed.