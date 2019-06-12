Albany Dutchmen catcher makes college world series appearance

News

by: Katya Guillaume

Posted: / Updated:

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Albany, N.Y. (News10) — Albany Dutchmen catcher, Ben Metzinger shared his excitement about attending the College World Series, Wednesday afternoon. 

He said, ”Yesterday, I was at my host families little league game, and I was getting calls from both coaches and I answered, and he was just like man, we need you in Omaha.”

Metzinger is a Sophomore on the Louisville Cardinal baseball team and was sure he wasn’t going to the CWS, after the Cardinals clinched their spot last Saturday, but things have changed. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play