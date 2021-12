ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will be live-streamed Christmas Eve on the Catholic Diocese of Albany’s website. The service will begin with a musical prelude at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger will be presiding over the mass. The service will remain available online the week of Christmas. Those attending the service in person are asked to wear a facemask.