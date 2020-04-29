Albany Diocese to kick off “Pints with Priests” series

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You may have shared communion with your priest and congregation, but have you ever chatted over a beer with them?

A youth minster in the Albany Diocese decided that would be the perfect way to bring young Catholic adults together right now, virtually.

“Pints with Priests” is a series of young adult online gatherings hosted by the Diocese where you can enjoy a pint of your favorite drink or ice cream, and socialize with a local faith leader. They’re calling it a way to get to know the “man behind the collar.”

Lauren Numrich from St. Pius Church says it’s an effort to lift spirits during a time when gathering in person isn’t possible.

“I think this is something more people would enjoy. I think this is something that people are hungry for, especially in this time,” Numrich told News10, “just these authentic, joy-filled interactions with people who are just being real.”

It kicks off Thursday night at 7:30. There’s an event on Facebook where you can register to take part. The first guest priest of the series is Bishop Edward Scharfenberger.