Albany Diocese responds to Governor Cuomo’s announcement on reopening churches

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has released a statement in response to Governor Cuomo’s announcement on churches reopening.

Mary DeTurris Poust, Director of Communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany said, “We are glad to hear that Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the resumption of church gatherings on a limited basis. Our people are hungry for a return to their parish communities and this is a first step. Although the Diocese is not yet ready to open parishes for Sunday worship, we do believe this easing of restrictions will allow for baptisms, funerals and weddings to proceed, all while respecting social distancing requirements. The Diocese is moving forward with caution to ensure the safety of our parishioners and has asked parishes to submit reopening plans. Once we are confident that we are in a position to reopen in a safe and responsible manner, we will announce a date for the resumption of regular Masses.”

Additionally, Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger responded to the Governor’s invitation to be on the Interfaith Advisory Board saying, “I am pleased to accept Governor Cuomo’s invitation to serve on the Interfaith Advisory Board and look forward to working with faith leaders from around to state to discern best practices in houses of worship going forward.”

For reopening guidelines, visit the COVID-19 resource page here.

