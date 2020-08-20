Albany Diocese gifts 2-acre parcel for future holocaust memorial

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Diocese has gifted a parcel of land for the creation of a holocaust memorial in Niskayuna. The two acres of land will be the future site of a Holocaust Memorial in the Capital Region.

“As it’s been often said, whoever does not learn from history is doomed to repeat it. And the message should not be lost,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger.

During World War II, six million Jews and millions of other innocent people were killed during the holocaust at the hands of the Nazis and their collaborators.

The donated property where the memorial will stand is adjacent to Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna.

It’s the next step in an idea that began in 2017 by Dr. Michael Lozman, the President of the Capital District Jewish Holocaust Memorial.

He had become deeply concerned over the rise in bigotry, racism, and anti-semitism.

He approached Bishop Scharfenberger to join their organization in creating a place for prayer, remembrance and education.

“That is what is so extraordinary about it. That we got to this point. We have the Roman Catholic Church and the Jewish community together on a project of such value and that’s an extraordinary moment. So extraordinary that if we duplicated it everywhere else, think of how much finer life would be,” said Lozman.

“And here we are today, finally signing the deed over. The two acres upon which this holocaust memorial will be built. So, it’s a momentous time.” Added Bishop Scharfenberger.

“The holocaust is unfortunately becoming ancient history. And as it becomes ancient, so do the lessons learned from it. And this we have to be very careful about. So this memorial plays a vital role.”

Lozman says as of now, the cost for the planned project is about 4.2 million dollars.

He says his organization is launching a capital campaign to raise money to construct the project.

