Albany demonstrators push back against extended shutdown measures in the region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of protesters at the capital today spoke out against the extension of New York’s stay-at-home orders.

Protesters pushed hard to reopen the state, urgin the governor to ease shutdown orders on the basis that they infringe on civil liberties and devastate small business statewide.

They also called on Gov. Cuomo to intervene in cases of reported violent arrests from police, allegedly connected to enforcing social distancing.

Although Cuomo did not respond to the rally, he has repeatedly insisted that opening too early or quickly could lead to a “second-wave” of the coronavirus and more shutdowns.

