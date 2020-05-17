ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of protesters at the capital today spoke out against the extension of New York’s stay-at-home orders.
Protesters pushed hard to reopen the state, urgin the governor to ease shutdown orders on the basis that they infringe on civil liberties and devastate small business statewide.
They also called on Gov. Cuomo to intervene in cases of reported violent arrests from police, allegedly connected to enforcing social distancing.
Although Cuomo did not respond to the rally, he has repeatedly insisted that opening too early or quickly could lead to a “second-wave” of the coronavirus and more shutdowns.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Police investigating two separate shots fired incidents Saturday night in Troy
- Albany demonstrators push back against extended shutdown measures in the region
- Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan foregoes remaining 2020 salary
- Firefighters battle blaze on West Van Vechten Street in Albany
- Horse racing to resume June 1st