Albany DA: “fraud, price gouging, and wage theft will not be tolerated”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- District Attorney David Soares said his office will be paying extra attention to cases involving wage theft, employee misclassification, and consumer scams.

“While we have not received any reports of specific incidents, we need the public to know that abuses of workers’ rights should be reported. By spreading public awareness of this issue and engaging the public for help, we are proactively attempting to protect the safety and well-being of some of our most vulnerable community members who may be hesitant to report workplace safety issues for fear of repercussions,” said Soares.

Soares is encouraging the public to report these instances of corruption to the Financial Crimes Unit. “All people deserve equitable rules of enforcement, safety, and honest treatment in the workplace. We know that in this area, we have an abundance of unions committed to protecting workers’ rights, but still many people do not have representation to protect fair workplace standards,” he said.

The Financial Crimes Unit can be reached at 518-487-5460.

