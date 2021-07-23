Albany County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

66% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.6% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.2%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,564 to date, an increase of 18 new positive cases since Thursday, July 22. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 1.9%, and the Capital Region’s rose to 2.0%.

Among the new cases of COVID-19 identified in the county, six had close contacts to positive cases, nine had unclear sources of infection, two is healthcare workers or lives in a congregate setting and one had travel out of the state.

There are 77 active cases in the county. The number of people under mandatory quarantine remains at 110. So far, 80,272 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,487 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of seven recoveries.

There was four new hospitalizations, and seven county residents remain hospitalized. There are no patients in the ICU and there are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County is 388 since the outbreak began.