Albany COVID update for Wednesday, November 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, November 9, 73.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 32,155 to date, with 100 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, November 9. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 86.4.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 3.7% and the Capital Region’s average is now up to 4.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 18 had close contacts to positive cases, 75 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 519 active cases in the county, up from 497 Tuesday, November 9. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,044 from 983. So far 100,795 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 31,636 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 73 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were four new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are still a total of 40 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Nine of those hospital patients are in ICUs, an increase of one from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 430 since the outbreak began.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found by visiting the New York State website.