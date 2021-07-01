Albany COVID response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

64.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 60.1% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75.5%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,419 to date, an increase of two new positive cases since yesterday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 0.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still at 0.3%.

There are now nine active cases in the county, down from 10 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 25 from 26. So far, 80,084 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,410 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of two recoveries.

There was one new hospitalization since yesterday, and five county residents are now hospitalized – a net increase of one. There are still two patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.