Albany COVID response update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the County’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

64.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 59.9% has been fully vaccinated. The county’s 18+ population is now up to 75.4%

There are now 14 active cases in the county, down from 16 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 38 from 52 and 80,069 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,404 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of 2 recoveries.

Confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County remain at 24,418 to date, with no additional infections being identified since June 28. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 0.3%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still at 0.3%.

There were no new hospitalizations, and four county residents are now hospitalized from the virus a net decrease of one. Three patients are currently in ICU’s unchanged from Monday.

No new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.