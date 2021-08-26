Albany COVID report: 67 new COVID cases and 4 people hospitalized since yesterday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, August 26, Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, August 25, 68.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 63.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 79.6%.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 26,140 to date, with 67 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, August 25. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 62.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate remains at 4.2%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 21 had close contacts to positive cases, 43 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 412 active cases in the county, up from 397 since yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 681 from 639. So far, 83,679 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 25,728 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 43 additional recoveries.

There were four new hospitalizations since Wednesday, August 25, and 24 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of five. There are now five patients currently in ICU’s, up from three yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 389 since the outbreak began.

“As places like Florida continue to set records for new daily infections and states across the country see their hospitals running out of ICU beds and hospital staff, we need to be sure we prevent that from happening here. The vaccine is the best protection from serious illness caused by the virus, and with the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, we hope those who were waiting for that will get the shot,” said County Executive McCoy. “And as we continue our work to increase our vaccination rates and get to herd immunity, I continue to urge people to wear masks when indoors at public places and at large gatherings.”