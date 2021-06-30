Albany COVID and vaccine update

News
Posted: / Updated:
Albany County

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

64.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 60% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75.4%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,418 to date, an increase of one new positive case since yesterday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 0.3%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still at 0.3%.

There are now 10 active cases in the county, down from 14 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 26 from 38. So far, 80,081 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,408 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of four recoveries.

There were no new hospitalizations since yesterday, and four county residents remain hospitalized. There are now two patients currently in ICU’s, down one from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire