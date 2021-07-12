Albany COVID and vaccine update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

65.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.2%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,452 to date, an increase of 15 new positive cases since Saturday, July 10. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 0.6%, and the Capital Region’s rose to 0.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID-19 identified in the county, five had close contacts to positive cases, six had unclear sources of infection, one is a healthcare worker or lives in a congregate setting and three had traveled.

There are 23 active cases in the county. The number of people under mandatory quarantine remains at 16. So far, 80,140 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,429 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of seven recoveries.

There was one new hospitalization, and two county residents remain hospitalized. There are no patients in the ICU and there are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County is 387 since the outbreak began.