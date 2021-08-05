Albany COVID and vaccine response update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

67% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.2% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77.8%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,904 to date, an increase of 37 new positive cases since Thursday, August 4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 4.3%, and the Capital Region’s remains at 3.9%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 15 had close contacts to positive cases, eight reported traveling out of state, 14 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are 23 active cases in the county. The number of people under mandatory quarantine remains at 16. So far, 80,140 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,429 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of seven recoveries.

There are now 215 active cases in the county, up from 210 since yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 408 from 382. So far, 80,877 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,689 of them had tested positive and recovered which is an increase of 32 additional recoveries.

There were two new hospitalizations, and seven county residents are now hospitalized. There are no patients in the ICU and there are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County is 388 since the outbreak began.