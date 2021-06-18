Albany COVID-19 response update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of June 17, 64% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 58.5% has been fully vaccinated. While 74.7% of Albany County residents over the age of 18 have had their first dose of the vaccine.

Currently, there are 24,394 cases of COVID-19 in Albany County which is an increase of four new positive cases since yesterday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 0.3% which is the exact same number as the capital region’s rate of .03%.

There are no new hospitalizations and no new deaths to report.