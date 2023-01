FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Parks & Recreation will be hosting its Winter Carnival at Lawson Lake County Park on February 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a day of fun activities including snowmobiling, ice fishing, crafts, a 3v3 pond hockey tournament, and more!

Those who want to participate in ice skating are asked to bring their own skates. There will be coffee, hot cocoa, and water available throughout the day. For more information, call (518) 768-2560.