Albany County coronavirus update, June 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, 64.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 59.1% has been fully vaccinated. 75.1% of people over the age of 18 have had at least the first dose of the vaccine.

COVID in Albany County has now climbed to 24,408 to date, an increase of four new positive cases since Tuesday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 0.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.4%.

Health officials say there are now 19 active COVID cases in the county, down from 20 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 73 from 68. So far, 80,004 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,389 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of five recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and three county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There is now one patient currently in the ICU, up from zero Tuesday. There are no new COVID deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.