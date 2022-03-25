ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, March 25, 81.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 74.1% are now fully vaccinated. Albany County reports 64.1% of the eligible population have received the booster shot.

County Executive Daniel McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County has now reached 62,885 to date, with 47 new infections identified as of Friday, March 25., and 160 new infections since the last update on Tuesday, March 22. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 40.0 from 36.0.

Albany County reported that there was one new COVID hospitalization as of Thursday, March 24, and six new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday, March 22. There are now 13 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus, a decrease of one since the last update. Officials said of those hospital patients, three remain in ICUs, with no new COVID deaths to be reported. The death toll for Albany County still stands at 536 since the outbreak began.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID positive rate is 3.3%. The Capital Region’s most recent seven-day average of COVID positive rate is 3.1%.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website. Residents should utilize the online submission form, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.