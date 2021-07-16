Albany County’s COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

65.5% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.3% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.3%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,482 to date, an increase of 12 new positive cases since Thursday, July 15. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 1.2%, and the Capital Region’s rose to 1.1%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, nine had close contacts to positive cases, three had unclear sources of infection.

There are 47 active cases in the county and the number of people under mandatory quarantine remains at 35. 80,154 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,435 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations, and one county resident is now hospitalized. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s and there are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County still stands at 387 since the outbreak began.