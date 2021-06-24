Albany County’s COVID response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest COVID response.

As of yesterday, 64.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 59.2% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for people in this country over the age of 18 is now up to 75.1%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has climbed to 24,408 to date, an increase of 1 new positive case since yesterday.  Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 0.4%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 0.4%.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 62 from 73. So far, 80,020 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,393 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of 4 recoveries.

There were no new hospitalizations overnight, and 3 county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There is still 1 patient currently in the ICU, unchanged from yesterday and there are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.

