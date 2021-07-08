Albany County’s COVID Response update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

65.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 60.8% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,432 to date, an increase of five new positive cases since yesterday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now still 0.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still at 0.3%.

There are 11 active cases in the county. The number of people under mandatory quarantine remains at 18. So far, 80,108 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,421 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of three recoveries.

There was no new hospitalization since yesterday, and three county residents are now hospitalized. There are still two patients currently in ICUs, unchanged from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.

There was one new hospitalization, and two county residents are now hospitalized. There is one patient currently in the ICU.

Sadly, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his seventies. The death toll for Albany County is now 387 since the outbreak began.

“Another Albany County man has lost his life to this virus and I send my sympathy to his family and friends as well as to all of the families and friends of the other 386 Albany County residents who died from COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “I continue to encourage anyone who hasn’t yet gotten a vaccination to do so. Vaccines are available in many locations and you don’t need an appointment.”