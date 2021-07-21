Albany County’s COVID Response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

65.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.5% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.6%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,529 to date, an increase of 11 new positive cases since Tuesday, July 21. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 1.7%, and the Capital Region’s is up to 1.8%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, five had close contact with positive cases, two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings, and four did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There are 58 active cases in the county, up from 53 on Tuesday, July 21. So far, 80,223 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,471 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of six recoveries since Tuesday, July 21.