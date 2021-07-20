Albany County’s COVID Response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

65.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.5%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,518 to date, an increase of nine new positive cases since Monday, July 19. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 1.6%, and the Capital Region’s still at 1.7%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, two had close contact to positive cases, five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings, and two did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There are 53 active cases in the county, down from 46 on Monday, July 19. So far, 80,212 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,465 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of two recoveries since Monday, July 19.