Youth soccer coach sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A youth soccer coach, who was charged with a sexual act with one of his players, will spend the next few years behind bars.
Amgad Abdalla, 29, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for sexually abusing the minor in a Colonie hotel. The crime took place when Abdalla was a coach to the child.
Abdalla used to coach the Albany Warriors youth soccer team.
He will also have to register as a sex offender once he is released.
