Youth soccer coach sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

Amgad Abdalla faces three charges after alleged sexual contact with a minor over the weekend in Colonie.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A youth soccer coach, who was charged with a sexual act with one of his players, will spend the next few years behind bars.

Amgad Abdalla, 29, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for sexually abusing the minor in a Colonie hotel. The crime took place when Abdalla was a coach to the child.

Abdalla used to coach the Albany Warriors youth soccer team.

He will also have to register as a sex offender once he is released.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire