You can help Albany PD name their new therapy dog

The Albany Police Department is conducting a survey for the public to help name a Goldendoodle puppy that is being added to their dog therapy program. (Twitter/Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department needs your help. They need a name for their new therapy dog.

The department recently added a new puppy to their dog therapy program. The 8-week-old Goldendoodle will be the third dog in the program, joining Maxy and Finn. The dogs are meant to help with the stresses of sworn and non-sworn employees.

The male Goldendoodle was given to the police department by Brian Tierney, a local breeder from Sand Lake Doodles. He will then go through free training with Kathy Rogers from Bloomingrove Veterinary Hospital in Rensselaer.

But the young pup is still in need of a name. The police department has set up an official survey for the public to help name the dog. The choices are:

Dean

Ace

Sammy

Buddy

Charlie

Jay

You have until Monday, June 14 to submit your choice.