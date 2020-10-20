YMCA food box distribution upcoming across the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The USDA and the YMCA are working together to deliver 15,00 boxes of food to those in need.

The boxes of food each contain fresh produce, dairy products, and chicken.

Beginning October 21 and ending October 24 there will be distribution events held across the capital region. The following is a list of dates, times, and locations for these distribution events.

Wednesday, October 21:

Ida Yarborough Housing Authority (91 Livingston Avenue, Albany) — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(91 Livingston Avenue, Albany) — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Robert Whalen Homes (6 Lark Street, Albany) — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(6 Lark Street, Albany) — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. North Albany Homes (41 Jennings Avenue, Albany) — 2:30 pm to 4 pm

Thursday, October 22:

Bridge Church (735 Crane St, Schenectady) — 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 23:

Troy YMCA (2500 21 st Street, Troy) — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(2500 21 Street, Troy) — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Rensselaer High School (25 Van Rensselaer Drive, Rensselaer) — Noon to 2 p.m.

(25 Van Rensselaer Drive, Rensselaer) — Noon to 2 p.m. Greene County YMCA (35 NY-81, Coxsackie) — 2 p.m. to 3:30 pm

(35 NY-81, Coxsackie) — 2 p.m. to 3:30 pm Albany County Plaza (260 S. Pearl Street) — 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 24:

Sweet Pilgrim Church (24 Ten Broeck St, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m.

(24 Ten Broeck St, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m. Steamboat Square (230 Green St, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m.

(230 Green St, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m. Creighton Storey (158 Third Ave, Albany) — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

(158 Third Ave, Albany) — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ezra Prentice (624 S. Pearl St, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m.

(624 S. Pearl St, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m. Ida Yarborough Housing Authority (91 Livingston Ave, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m.

(91 Livingston Ave, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m. Robert Whalen Homes (6 Lark St, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m.

(6 Lark St, Albany) — Noon to 3 p.m. Duanesburg YMCA (221 Victoria Drive, Delanson) — Noon to 2 p.m.

LATEST STORIES