ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery. The Friends of the Albany Rural Cemetery is raising money to restore the Reynolds House, which was built in 1899.

The cemetery was established in 1841. Organizers said the cemetery has a lot to offer.

“This is a public place, and we encourage walkers, runners, dog walkers,” board member Michael Radlick said. “This cemetery is like a public park, and that’s the way it was in the early, mid-1800s, and we’re trying to restore that feeling here.”

The yard sale continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It includes clothing, toys, books and more.