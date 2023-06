ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The World War II Airborne Demonstration team, the country’s premier WWII Airborne Team will be performing a parachute jump at Albany International Airport on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon. The time will be determined by the airport.

Members of the North East Region will join the pilots and crew of Placid Lassie for this unique airborne exercise. According to the team, the best place to view will be at the Hangar at 743 Albany Shaker Road building 202 in Latham.