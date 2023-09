ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s all going down on a Monday night in December at the MVP Arena. On Monday, December 4, WWE Monday Night RAW will take place at the MVP Arena at 7:30 p.m. Presale tickets are available now online, with public on-sale tickets going live on Friday at noon.

Tickets will start at $20. Monday Night Raw has been WWE’s flagship show for over two decades. Created by Vince McMahon, it was nominated in 2019 at the 45th People’s Choice Awards in the “TV Show of 2019” category.