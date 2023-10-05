MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former president with ties to the Capital Region was honored on what would have been his 194th birthday. The New York National Guard saluted Chester Arthur during a wreath laying at Albany Rural Ceremony on Thursday.

Arthur was born in Vermont and attended Union College. Her served in the New York State Militia during the Civil War and was elected vice president in 1880. He became president after James Garfield was assassinated.

One of his most significant contributions was establishing the Civil Service exam, which is meant to reduce the role politics played in deciding who got government jobs.