WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, April 15, the Watervliet Police Department (WPD) announced it will host ‘Coffee With s Cop’ at Stewart’s Shops on 2nd Avenue from 4 – 6 p.m. Officials said this event provides a great opportunity for city residents to get to know members of their local neighborhood police in a safe community environment.

Coffee With a Cop goes a long way in improving local relationships between WPD and its community. Officials said residents will have an opportunity to have open conversations with local police about concerns they may have, or just talk about their day and make a new friend.