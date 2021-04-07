Work begins on historic Albany building

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Woman’s Club of Albany (WCA) is starting reconstruction of the front porch of its historic home at 725 Madison Ave. In addition, they are creating an accessible entrance to the first floor of the building.

Work on the porch, which the Club calls “the best view on Madison Avenue,” caps a fundraising campaign that included the awarding of two state grants. The reconstruction will be broken into two projects.

Project 1 is funded by a Dormitory of the State of New York grant member item sponsored by Assembly Member Patricia Fahy and funds raised by the WCA. It will include demolition, new foundations, repairs to the stone front steps and adjacent walls, and rebuilding the porch floor.

Project 2 is funded by a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and WCA fundraising. It will include completion of the building of the masonry walls and construction of the accessibility ramp.

The building itself was constructed in 1895 as the home of Albany merchant Joseph Steefel and his wife Hattie. The Woman’s Club of Albany purchased it in 1919 and uses it for club functions and public events. It is also available as a rental venue. The building is part of the Washington Park Historic District, a local historic district listed in the state and national registers of historic places.