‘Wonka’ marijuana bars, loaded handgun found during search warrant in Pine Hills

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man, currently on parole for a prior weapons conviction, was arrested Monday following a search warrant in the Pine Hills neighborhood. The arrest was for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon.

On Monday, Feb. 8 at 2:40 p.m., Albany detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Hamilton Street between Ontario Street and Quail Street as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, detectives found a loaded .38 caliber revolver, 22 “Wonka Bars” containing concentrated cannabis and 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

Jamar Sturdivant, 23, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Albany Criminal Court and was remanded to the Albany County Jail.

