COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 9:35 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a two-car crash on the I-87 Northway Northbound area of Exit 5. Police said the driver of one car, an adult woman was taken to Albany Medical Center (AMC).

According to a report, the woman is being treated at AMC for life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Police said the driver of the second car, an adult man is in custody.

At this time the man has been charged for allegedly driving while impaired. The crash remains under investigation police said. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.