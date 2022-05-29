COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, one person has died after a fatal two-car crash on the I-87 Northbound area of Exit 5. Police said Vasu K. Laroiya, 23, of Iselin, NJ, was charged in connection with the crash.

During their investigation, State Police determined that Laroiya was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y on I-87 and was speeding when collided with the rear of a 2018 Honda Civic. The Honda Civic then struck a guard rail on the eastern shoulder and caught fire.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic and sole occupant Katryn R. Fisher, 22, of Ballston Spa was taken to Albany Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. Fisher later died from her injuries they said.

Charged:

Driving while intoxicated (felony).

Aggravated vehicular assault (felony).

Second-degree assault (felony).

Laroiya was arraigned in Colonie Town Court. He has been remanded to Albany County Jail without bail.