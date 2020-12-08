Wolff’s Biergarten closing Troy location on Saturday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wolff’s Biergarten, which peppers the Capital Region, is closing its landmark Troy branch. The German restaurant and beer bar is closing on December 12 until further notice.
Matt Baumgartner, aka Farmer Matt, tweeted the news on Monday.
Baumgartner, who also owns June Farms and the Olde English Pub, said he’ll spend the upcoming months upgrading the new Troy Beer Garden, opening in the spring.
