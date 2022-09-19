ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York will be holding their annual Golf Tournament for Epilepsy of Monday, October 3 at the Wolferts Roost Country Club, in attempt to raise money and awareness for epilepsy. The tournament will start at 10:30 a.m., and will last until 5 p.m. All funds collected will be used to support the programs and services the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York offers at no cost, to roughly 45,000 people with epilepsy and their families who live in their 22-county service area.

The tournament will also offer multiple events such as a chance to win $5,000 at the the putting challenge, hole in one prizes courtesy of DePaula Auto Group and Northway 8 Golf, and the 19th Hole Celebration held immediately following golf to award prizes to the top foursomes and hole contest winners! Non-golfing events at the tournament include the Poker Challenge for a chance to win a foursome at Wolferts Roost Country Club.

Those interested can register at the golf for epilepsy website, or by calling (518) 456-7501.