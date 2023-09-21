GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Witches Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at The Hedge Bistro. The event is scheduled for September 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will offer handmade crafts from over 20 vendors, including jewelry, crystals, and personal care products. The event will feature demonstrations by psychic mediums, the Willow Wild Care Birds, and reiki therapists, with a full menu and bar available inside the restaurant.

The Hedge Bistro is located at 400 Arthurs Place in Guilderland, on the Western Turnpike Golf Course. Entry to the festival costs $5 at the door on the day of the event.