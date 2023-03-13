ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the Department of General Services (DGS) Commissioner Sergio Panunzio held a press conference to discuss the City’s winter storm preparation and response efforts. Members of the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department, and National Grid were in attendance as well to offer safety tips and additional emergency information.

Mayor Sheehan said with the expectation of 12-18 inches of heavy wet snow, anyone that doesn’t need to be on the road should stay home. The snow is expected to begin late Monday night and continue into Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snow falling during the day on Tuesday. On the topic of parking, Sheehan said that time parking restrictions in Washington and Lincoln Park will be suspended to keep cars off the street for snow removal. Students of UAlbany who are on break should still move their cars off city roads for snow removal as well.

The DGS will focus on clearing emergency routes such as roadways to hospitals. Commissioner Panuzio says the DGS will have 50 pieces of equipment out to clear snow and assist in the response.

National Grid is urging customers who experience a power outage to call (800) 642-4274.